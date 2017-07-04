Barn a total loss after fire in Williamson Co., IL

No injuries have been reported after a fire at Fred's Dance Barn around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Jason Shearden at the Carterville Fire Department said several fire crews were on the scene. The Carterville, Hurst, Cambria and Herrin Fire Departments were on scene along with Williamson County Fire Protection.

Officials said the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated by the Fire Marshall.

