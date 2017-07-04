Kennett man accused of setting house on fire with 13 of his relatives inside

A Kennett, Missouri man faces a charge of arson and four charges of assault after allegedly setting a house on fire with four adults and nine kids inside.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of White Oak Place around 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, in reference to an unwanted guest. One of the victims said his step-son, Deontae Dunn, had been causing problems at the home and refused to leave.

Dunn left the home before officers arrived. They found him walking on a street near the scene. Dunn told officers he'd been hurt during a fight with his step-dad, so he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, July 3, officers were called back to the home. The caller told the dispatcher that Dunn was knocking on doors and windows at the house and would not leave.

Officers said while checking the area around the house, they discovered a fire in a closet of the carport.

Everyone inside was evacuated and the Kennett Fire Department was called to the scene.

After the fire was put out, investigators with the Kennett Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office were called to the scene. The officials determined that the fire had intentionally been set.

Dunn was taken into custody.

The victims, including Dunn's mother, step-father, sister, and sister-in-law, told investigators that Dunn got upset Sunday night when he was told to 'stop causing problems and go to bed.' He allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the house which sparked the fight between Dunn and his step-father, according to police.

Dunn was arrested around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. During an interview, he reportedly admitted to setting the fire by lighting the garbage inside the closet on fire. He said he was angry that he had to walk home from the hospital with no shoes and that when he arrived home, no one would let him inside.

Investigators asked that Dunn be charged with arson first degree, thirteen counts of domestic assault, and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney filed one count of arson and four counts of assault 1st degree against Dunn.

