Poplar Bluff police searching for a suspect in a recent theft

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a recent theft from a business in the area.

No word yet on the suspect's description or the theft.

Police ask anyone with information about this person or vehicle to contact Officer Austin Lemonds.

Officer Lemonds can be reached at 573-785-5776 or alemonds@pbpolice.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.