Portion of Hwy 61 closed after crash in Perry Co., MO

Hwy 61 north in Perry County, Missouri is closed between county road 910 and county road 832 after a crash on Tuesday morning, July 4.
There is no word on damages or injuries at this time.
Stay tuned to KFVS12 both on-air and online for the latest.
