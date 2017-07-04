This week in music: 2007 Umbrella

How about a trip down our music memory lane.

This morning we check the music scene from seven years ago.

This week in 2007 Billboard's Hot 100 had T-Pain with Yung Joc at number five with Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin'). The song is famous for referencing other dance and rap songs.

In the number four spot was the Plain White T's with Hey There Delilah. It would go on to become the rock band's first, and to date, only number one single.

Fergie was holding down the number three position with Big Girls Don't Cry. It was a departure the hip-hop and urban sound of Fergie's other singles with a more pop sound. Big Girls Don't Cry became Fergie's third number one single as a solo artist.

At number two was the Shop Boyz with Party Like a Rockstar. The rap song makes references to such rock figures as Bruce Springsteen, Kiss, Queen and Marilyn Manson. Party Like a Rockstar peaked at number two, staying there for six weeks.

It was held out of the top spots by Rihanna and Jay Z's Umbrella. The song was originally intended for Britney Spears but her record label rejected it. Jay Z then offered it to Rihanna. She recorded it as a collaboration with Jay Z and it spent seven weeks at number one. Umbrella was also an international hit topping the charts in Great Britain, Australia, Germany and several other countries.

