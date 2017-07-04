July 5 celebrity birthdays

He's a recording artist who along with his band The News were radio staples in the 1980's with hits like I Want a New Drug, The Power of Love, Stuck With You and many many others. Huey Lewis is 67 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Carmela in the HBO crime series The Sopranos. She also starred in the Showtime series Nurse Jackie. Edie Falco is 54 today.

He's best known as the star of the Judge Joe Show. Before his TV career he was a criminal judge in Memphis. Judge Joe Brown is 70 today.

He's a Hall of Fame relief pitcher who was selected to nine All-Star games and won a World Series title with the Yankees. Goose Gossage is 66 today.

