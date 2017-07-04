Five things you need to know on 7/4

Today is Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a warm and muggy Fourth of July, with highs reaching the lower 90s. It will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect slightly cooler temps with the continued possibility for rain and thunderstorms.

Making headlines:

US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest: Americans are celebrating their country's birthday Tuesday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating, marking a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.

North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile: North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington - but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.

Park Hills, MO man killed in 2-vehicle crash: A Park Hills, Missouri man was killed Monday, July 3, 2017 in a two-vehicle crash in Reynolds County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Chet Pullen, of Park Hills, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and failed to yield to a car at the intersection. The motorcycle was hit by the car and Pullen was thrown from the bike.

New affordable housing coming to Cairo, IL: According to Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman, after the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that hundreds of residents in Cairo, Illinois had to relocate from their current homes, officials have started talks to build new affordable housing in the area.

Federal judge orders IL to pay half-billion monthly in Medicaid bills: Despite the state owing $15 billion in unpaid bills, a federal judge has ordered Illinois to pay $586 million a month to its Medicaid bills. This could mean funding for other priority programs cut.

