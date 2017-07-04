Park Hills, MO man killed in 2-vehicle crash

A Park Hills, Missouri man was killed Monday, July 3, 2017 in a two-vehicle crash in Reynolds County.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Highway Y and Highway 21 in Ellington.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Chet Pullen, of Park Hills, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and failed to yield to a car at the intersection.

The motorcycle was hit by the car and Pullen was thrown from the bike.

Pullen died at the scene.

The driver of the car, from Springfield, Mo., was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers report Pullen was wearing a helmet and the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.