Mosquito app helps understand mosquito-borne diseases

In many parts of the world mosquitoes are more than just a summertime nuisance. They spread diseases that kill nearly 2.7 million people every year.

Now citizen scientists can use a NASA app to help those working to understand and reduce mosquito-borne diseases.

NASA introduced the Mosquito Habitat Mapper as part of its GLOBE Observer app available for iPhone and Android.

The app includes training, so it's user friendly.

The Mosquito Habitat Mapper guides users through the process of identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites. It also allows users to determine whether the mosquito species could transmit Zika, dengue fever, yellow fever, chikungunya and other diseases.

This local, ground-based information will help NASA by providing information that supports satellite-based research of environmental conditions that support outbreaks of mosquitoes.

Public health departments can access citizen scientist observations of mosquito breeding sites.

GLOBE is an international science and education program that provides students and the public worldwide with the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific process.

The GLOBE Observer Mosquito Habitat Mapper is free for iOS and Android devices.

