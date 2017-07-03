Free repair tips offered for flood survivors in 7 MO counties

As Missourians get back on their feet after severe damage by flooding and storms, tips and information on home repair are becoming available.

FEMA and home improvement stores in Gasconade, Jasper, Jefferson, Ozark, Pemiscot, Ripley and St. Louis counties are offering free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.

FEMA pointed out that most of the information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Recovery topics covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

Free Repair, Rebuilding Advice Available in Gasconade, Jasper, Jefferson, Ozark, Pemiscot, Ripley and St. Louis Counties.

FEMA advisors will be available at the following stores:

County Location Dates Hours Gasconade Hermann Lumber/Do it Best, 603 Market St., Hermann, MO 65041 July 6-7 July 8 July 10 July 11 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 7 a.m. to noon Jasper Lowe’s Home Improvement, 433 W. Fir Road, Carthage, MO 64836 July 6-8 July 9 July 10 July 11 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Noon to 5 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to noon Jefferson Houska’s Ace Hardware, 1520 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010 July 3 July 5-8 July 9 July 10 July 11 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Noon to 5 p.m. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8 a.m. to noon Ozark Mansfield Home Center, Jct Hwy 5 & 160, Gainesville, MO 65655 July 5-7 July 8 July 10 July 11 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7:30 a.m. to noon 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7:30 a.m. to noon Pemiscot Hubbard Lumber Co., 906 Ward Ave., Caruthersville, MO 63830 July 5-7 July 8 July 10 July 11 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7:30 a.m. to noon 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7:30 a.m. to noon Ripley Meek’s: The Builder’s Choice, 301 N. Grand Ave., Doniphan, MO 63935 July 5-7 July 8 July 10 July 11 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 a.m. to noon 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 a.m. to noon St. Louis The Home Depot, 37 Ellisville Towne Centre Drive, Ellisville, MO 63011 July 6-8 July 9 July 10 July 11 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Noon to 5 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to noon

Free reference booklets with information on protecting a home from flood damage will be available. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.