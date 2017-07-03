Avoiding food borne illness during the Fourth of July

Grills, burgers and homemade dishes are common sites at many Fourth of July celebrations.

Consider the following tips to ensure your holiday isn't spoiled by the food you consume.

Washing your hands before preparing or eating food can help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.

It is important to practice good hygiene after using the restroom, when handling pets or while handling raw food.

Separate raw and cooked foods and never use the same plate for holding raw meat and cooked meat.

According to Chad Garner, a registered nurse and the director of emergency services at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, it is important to keep and cook food at the proper temperatures.

"Anytime food gets between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, in that range, bacteria, parasites, viruses they have the tendency to grow in food," Garner said.

He also adds that it is important to refrigerate leftovers promptly. Waiting to store food can increase the risk of growing germs and bacteria.

For more food safety tips, visit FoodSafety.gov by clicking here.

