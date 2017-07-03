Ellington, MO Senior Beta Club team becomes scrapbook National Champions

Scrapbooking might seem like a relaxing activity but some people make it competitive.

The Ellington Senior Beta Club team of 10 members won the scrapbooking State Championship in March with a perfect score.

The team went down to Orlando, Florida during the week of July 3 for the National competition. They received first place and the honor of being named the 2016-17 National Beta Club Scrapbook Champions.

Their hard work paid off. Way to go girls!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.