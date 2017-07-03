4 weeks left for flood survivors to register for disaster assistance

About one month, that's the amount of time left for Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained property damage or loss caused by flooding and severe storms have left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance .

Disaster survivors that were affected by flooding and storms between April 28 and May 11 can use the next four weeks to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

August 1 is the deadline. Eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive money from FEMA for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property.

Money from FEMA Individual Assistance does not have to be repaid.

There are a few ways to register.

Call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST. Multilingual registration assistance is available. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Services may call 800-621-3362. Those who use TTY may call 800-462-7585; MO Relay 800-735-2966; CapTel 877-242-2823; Speech to Speech 877-735-7877; VCO 800-735-0135. Multilingual operators will be available.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA app for smartphones.

The federal disaster declaration covers losses in these counties: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.