Annual School Supply Giveaway and Community Night scheduled in Vienna, IL

The twelfth annual School Supply Giveaway and Community Night will be held on Wednesday, August 2 at Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, Illinois.

Organizers plan to serve 400 students and their families providing them with school supplies, clothing, food, haircuts, dental exams and professional pictures.

Families will also be served by local community organizations and agencies at the event.

Last year families came from 10 surrounding counties to attend the giveaway night.

The list of community organizations providing services is incomplete at this time, but last year Southern 7 Health Department, Heather Treat Memorial, Shawnee Mass Transit, Family Counseling Center, Fowler-Bonan Foundation, Johnson County State’s Attorney Tambra Cain, Dental Safari, Wildhares, and Modern Woodmen of America attended the event.

All services provided to students are free of charge.

“An event this large is a massive undertaking for our small church.? But we count it a privilege to serve the community and ensure students have a successful start to their school year.? We could not do it without the support of generous community partners, local business owners, and the members of our congregation,” said Pastor Bart Loyd.

Sponsorship levels are available from $100 to $1,000 with various advertising opportunities and promotional materials distributed at the event.

The church is specifically seeking the support of three $1,000 Platinum Sponsors which includes signage at the event, logo on event flyers, distribution of promotional materials and inclusion in media releases.? All donations are tax deductible.

Interested sponsors may give online at www.gofundme.com/SIGives or by contacting the event coordinator, Jeffrey Isbell, at (618) 889-9148.

