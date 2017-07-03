Paducah lounge damaged by fire

The Driftwood Loungee in Paducah, Kentucky was damaged in a Sunday night fire.

According to Pam Spencer with the City of Paducah, a cleaning crew called 911 after 9 p.m. to report the fire.

No one got hurt, but the building has major fire and smoke damage.

It took crews about two hours to get the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Driftwood Lounge used to be known as JJ's Loung. It's at 3535 Clarks River Road.

