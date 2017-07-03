Harrisburg mayor arrested for DUI, issues apology

The mayor of Harrisburg, Illinois apologized to his friends and the citizens of the community he serves after his weekend arrest for driving under the influence while in Pope County, Ill.

According to officials, John McPeek faces two counts of DUI, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of speeding. He was reportedly driving 21-25 miles per hour above the speed limit.

His first court appearance is August 7 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Lambert at the Pope County Courthouse.

According to Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits, a deputy stopped John McPeek on Highway 34 in the northern part of the county for speeding.

Suits said the deputy smelled alcohol on McPeek and he was then arrested.

McPeek was cooperative with the deputy during the arrest, according to Suits.

He posted bond and was released.

We spoke with McPeek who said he was truly hurt over the situation. He issued this statement:

"Yes I got a DUI. I'm truly sorry I let myself down my friends and the Citizens of Harrisburg this is and will make me a better person”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.