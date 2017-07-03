Trolley coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

There will soon be a new mode of transportation in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Old Town Cape, Inc., together with Isle Casino, Visit Cape, and the Downtown Community Improvement District, announced that a Downtown Trolley will start rolling on Main Street on July 13.

It will run Thursday through Saturday and make seven stops around downtown Cape Girardeau including public parking lots, the Marquette Tower and the Isle Casino. You can click here for the trolley schedule.

The trolley has been in Mayor Harry Rediger's sight for a long time. As the downtown flourishes, he and community partners wanted the area to be easier to access.

Marla Mills with Old Town Cape said the trolley is a look into the past.

"We had a trolley in downtown Cape actually. Those tracks were discovered when we redid the streets and so the trolley is kind of a throwback, a reference to those times when we did have a trolley but kind of an updated version of that," she said.

No new tracks will be built for this trolley. It will be running on wheels like a bus.

An official ribbon cutting and the first ride will take place at 3:30 p.m. on July 13.

The rides will be free.

