Trash, sewer bill to increase for Cape Girardeau residents

If you live within Cape Girardeau city limits expect to see a slight increase in your sewer, water, trash and recycling bill.

Those rates increased by about a $1.56 starting Saturday, July 1.

The rate increase was approved in the 2017-2018 budget proposal at a city council meeting in June.

