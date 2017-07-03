Trash, sewer bill to increase for Cape Girardeau residents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trash, sewer bill to increase for Cape Girardeau residents

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
If you live within Cape Girardeau city limits expect to see a slight increase in your sewer, water, trash and recycling bill.

Those rates increased by about a $1.56 starting Saturday, July 1.

You can find more information about the rate increase on our news app or by calling (573)-339-6632

The rate increase was approved in the 2017-2018 budget proposal at a city council meeting in June.

