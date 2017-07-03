July 4 celebrity birthdays

She's the oldest daughter of former President Barack Obama who will be attending Harvard University this fall. Malia Obama is 19 today.

She's an actress who starred in a couple of big Hollywood blockbusters in the 1950's. She was paired with Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront and later team up with Cary Grant in North By Northwest. Eva Marie Saint is 93 today.

He's a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who had a string of hits in the early 1970's including: Lean on Me and Ain't No Sunshine. Bill Withers is 79 today.

He's a celebrity chef who is always willing to try any bizarre food you put in front of him. In fact he hosts a TV show called Bizarre Foods on the Travel Channel. Andrew Zimmern is 56 today.

