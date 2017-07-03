Four things you need to know on 7/3

It's Monday, July 3, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrellas handy as rain and possible flash flooding may be a part of your Monday forecast. Some ares of the Heartland may see showers and even an isolated thunderstorm, with the strongest threat in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee. The threat will linger for most of the day and into the evening, with the possibility of widely scattered rain for some areas. It will be partly cloudy, muggy and warm, with highs in the lower 90s.

Illinois House delays Sunday vote on income tax increase: Action on a revenue plan to end Illinois' two-year budget stalemate has been delayed. The House convened at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chicago Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan scheduled a roll call on a $5 billion income tax increase many believe is necessary to create a balanced state budget.

Fiery Florida crash kills 4, injures 5: Four people are dead after a fiery crash in Florida. The driver and three passengers in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene. The Whitesburg, Kentucky, couple and three children in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

1 child, 4 crew members hurt after medical helicopter crash in Perry Co., MO: Emergency crews were out at the site of a medical helicopter crash in Perry County, Missouri on Sunday morning. A child and four crew members went to the hospital after the crash. It happened around 8:39 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

California marchers call for impeachment of President Trump: Demonstrators hoisting signs and chanting anti-Donald Trump slogans marched through downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach the president. The Los Angeles march was one of several similar gatherings Sunday across California and the nation. One rally took place in Austin, Texas, the state's capital.

