Looking into popular diet: 21 Day Fix

The 21 Day Fix is a poplar diet out there.

You may have seen infomercials about it on T.V. with the various color coordinated containers.

Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson offers diet plans and meal prep classes and has had people ask about the 21 Day Fix.

"You have these colored containers and you use that to control your portion sizes," Crowson said. "Depending on what your calorie needs are, it has a calorie calculator to help you determine what you need every day. I did check that against some of my formulas that I know are spot on and it came out pretty well."

Each colored container is for a different food group.

"Yellow is carbohydrates," Crowson said. "Protein is red. Purple is fruits. Green is vegetables. Blue is healthy fats. Depending on your calorie needs, it tells you have many of each these colors you need per day."

Crowson said the program also gives you a list of acceptable foods you can use in for each food category.

"I'll tell you, I'm very skeptical usually of diets, especially gimmicky diets like the colored containers," Crowson said. "I was actually pretty impressed with the 21 Day Fix. The lists of food that they give are spot on. They give recipes and things like that. I do want to say though, they use the beach body protein powder that's shakeology brand. You can use any protein powder."

Depending on the type of person you are, Crowson said this diet program does have drawbacks.

"If you're not the type of person that is very organized and really likes measuring and quantifying, this might not be a good choice for you just because it does require a lot of planning, measuring, and making sure you have your containers clean," Crowson said.

If you do choose to give the 21 Day Fix a try, Crowson said to make sure that you listen to your body.

"I think this diet has the tendency to take away too many calories for weight loss," Crowson said. "For example, the suggestion is that you find your maintenance calories and if you're wanting to lose weight, subtract 750 from that to give you your weight loss calories. Well, that can be really low. To go below 300 to 500 calories deficit per day for long term, you could run into some troubles. Just be real conservative with that, listen to your body if you're hungry a lot you might want to add in another serving of protein or healthy fats. Just be reasonable, use your head and you will probably have really good luck with this."

Before trying any diet, it is always best to consult a doctor.

