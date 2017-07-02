Crash in Williamson Co., IL injures 5, including 3 children

Five people including three children were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday, July 2.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 166 and Old Creal Springs Road.

According to the Illinois State Police, Donna Long, 66, of Johnston City, pulled out in front of a car driven by a 20-year-old Benton, Illinois man.

The driver was not hurt but four passengers in his vehicle were injured.

One teen girl and a 6-year-old boy were rushed to an Evansville, Indiana hospital with major injuries.

A second teen girl and a woman were taken to a Marion hospital with minor injuries.

Long was also rushed to an Evansville hospital with major injuries.

Charges in the crash are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

