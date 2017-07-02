Lilbourn, MO man killed in motorcycle crash

A Lilbourn, Missouri man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County, Missouri.

The crash happened on the Highway 158 off-ramp to Highway 67 on Sunday, July 2 around 3:30 a.m. The driver, identified as Johnny O. Riley, 26, was taken to a hospital in Poplar Bluff where he was pronounced dead, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP report states Riley was thrown off the bike when he "failed to negotiate a curve" and the motorcycle went off the road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.