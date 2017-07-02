US 60 both lanes back open after semi blocked roadway

A semi-tractor trailer was disabled in the eastbound lane of U.S. 60. The roadway back open to travel.

It was reduced to one lane at the Ballard County, Kentucky line.

According to sheriff’s deputies and McCracken County DES units were on the scene.

Motorists are asked to be patient with the one lane restriction.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.