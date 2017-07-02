Troopers on scene of rollover crash of I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

Troopers with Illinois State Police are on the scene of a semi roll-over crash on Interstate 57.

It happened on Sunday, July 2 just before 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile post 75 in Franklin County, Illinois.

At this time, the left lane of southbound I-57 is open while the right lane remains closed.

Injuries have been reported by the ISP.

Police said a 2011 white international truck tractor with trailer was involved in the crash.

The vehicle was driven by Jan Havlicek, 47, of Chicago, Ill. Police report that he was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Officials reported that the cause of the crash was improper lane usage.

After an investigation, police found that the semi was southbound on I-57 where it was seen weaving in and out of its lane of traffic. The semi veered to the left, and traveled out of its lane of traffic then struck the guard rail.

The semi damaged around 75 yards of guard rail before it rolled over onto its passenger side. It was hauling food products and police said there are no hazardous material concerns.

According to police, the driver had to be extricated from the cab area and was taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police, Sesser Police and the Sesser Fire Department responded to the incident.

Charges in the crash are pending investigation.

