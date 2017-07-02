New agreement helps Kaskaskia College students transfer to SIU Carbondale

Students of Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois will now be able to smoothly transition into three new bachelor degree programs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale thanks to a new agreement between the two colleges. (Source: KFVS)

With the new agreement in place, Kaskaskia students who earned associate in applied sciences will be able to transfer into the following bachelor programs at SIUC:

Kaskaskia students transferring from the construction project management program can transfer into SIU's Technical resource management program; students of Kaskaskia's criminal justice program can transfer into SIU's Criminology and criminal justice program; and students of Kaskaskia's animal science program can transfer into SIU's Animal science specialization program, which is currently in production.

