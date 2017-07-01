West Frankfort, IL man arrested on child pornography charge, released

A West Frankfort, Illinois man was arrested on a child pornography charge by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies along with the Benton Police Department and the United States Marshall Service arrested Kyle A. Ridlen, 27, around 4 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Police said the arrest happened at Ridlen's residence. He was taken into custody on a Franklin County warrant charging him with child pornography and grooming.

According to police, the case is part of an ongoing investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

Ridlen later was released from custody after posting $5000 cash bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.