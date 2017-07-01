62 head of cattle inside overturned semi on I-55

An overturned semi tractor trailer on Interstate 55 sat just outside Scott City, Missouri on Saturday, July 1.

According to the Scott City Police Department the trailer held 62 head of cattle.

The overturned vehicle was headed northbound when it overturned at the 86.2 mile marker

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on why the vehicle overturned.

According to one witness the incident happened around 3:50 p.m.

The witness also said four police vehicles arrived at the scene.

