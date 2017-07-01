I-24 all clear, 1 reported injury after crash in Trigg Co., KY

A crash in Trigg County, Kentucky had westbound traffic down to one lane on Interstate 24 but officials said the roadway is all clear as of 6:20 p.m..

According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, on Saturday, July 1 the crash resulted in at least one injury. No word yet on the victim's condition.

The collision involved an RV on the roadway. Traffic was restricted at the 52 mile marker.



Westbound traffic was significantly slowed through the crash site according to officials.

