3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded just outside the Heartland

Written by Heartland News
St Louis, MO (KFVS) -

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just outside of the Heartland.

The quake was recorded on Saturday, July 1. 

It was reported to be 14 km deep and shook areas near southern Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri.

