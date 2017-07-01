ISP officers encourage safe driving during July 4

Safe driving is a big concern for police officers especially on holidays. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 19 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt, would like to remind drivers to stay sober or designate a driver while celebrating July 4.

Ristvedt said DUI is the number one cause of deadly crashes during the holiday. The ISP will be stepping up roving patrols and roadside safety checks this holiday weekend to help keep Illinois roadways safe.

Officers with the ISP said it is best to avoid driving under the influence altogether. The following tips will help keep you from becoming a statistic.

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a suspected drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

“We wish everyone a happy fourth of July holiday, but please be responsible and make safe decisions behind the wheel this weekend,” said Captain Ristvedt.

The ISP recognize driving under the influence, speeding, driving distracted and not wearing a seatbelt as the “Fatal Four” violations related to to traffic crash deaths.

Officials have this advise for the public:

Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so.

Keep your eyes on the road and off the cell phone. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Hands-free or Blue Tooth technology is allowed for person over the age of 18. Cell phone use of any kind is prohibited in work zones and school zones, unless it’s an emergency call to 911.

Buckle up for every trip, every time, day or night. It’s the law and it may save your life if you’re in a crash. Statistics show that 43% of crash victims found not wearing their seatbelt resulted in serious injury or death.

Remember to drive courteously and share the road with other drivers.

