2 Murray, KY men arrested following gas station incident

According to police, two men out of Murray, Kentucky have been arrested after one man said he had a dislike for law enforcement.

On Thursday, June 29 around 3 p.m. detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department saw a white male entering the Fivestar gas station on John L. Puryear Drive behind Patrol Deputy Dustin Awberry.

According to detectives, as the male, later identified as Brad Reeves, passed behind Deputy Awberry, he pointed his hand at the back of the deputy acting as if he had a gun in his hand and was shooting the deputy.

Detectives monitored the situation to ensure Reeves didn’t attempt any other acts based on the observed actions. After the Reeves left the Fivestar, detectives watched him get into the passengers seat of a green Chevrolet Blazer.

As the vehicle pulled off the lot, detectives noted that there was no visible license plate on the vehicle. Officials stopped the vehicle on John Puryear Dive.

During the stop, the occupants were identified as Wesley Cook, 48, and Brad Reeves, 38, both of Murray, Ky.

Cook's driver's license was suspended for a prior DUI conviction and the temporary tag, which was not visible, was determined to be expired.

Deputies said they then searched the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia. Upon searching Reeves, deputies found a Percocet pain killer, a smoking pipe containing Marijuana and a straw from his person.

According to officials, when questioned about the incident at the gas station, Reeves stated he had a dislike for law enforcement.

Both men were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Cook was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt.

Reeves was charged with being in possession of controlled substance, first degree first offense- Percocet, possession of marijuana & drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

