City of Cape Girardeau, MO has plan to redevelop part of historic neighborhood

The City of Cape Girardeau hopes to breathe new life into a neighborhood authorities once called an "open air drug market."

Benjamin Harrison II lives on Good Hope Street. He hopes the city can do something to help his blighted community.

"Take some of these stores, the old ones, and repair them and put something into them," said Harrison. "Fix them up and and stop allowing them to waste."

Alexander McElroy, the city's Director of Development Services, is leading an effort to help redevelop portions of Good Hope Street.

The street is already designated as a historic site, according to McElroy.

"The building is registered with the national registry of historic places; that makes them eligible for historic preservation tax credit," said McElroy.

Interested developers have until August 25 to submit a proposal to the City of Cape Girardeau for the buildings at 631 & 635 Good Hope Street or the former building at 633 Good Hope Street.

Questions about the proposals should be directed to Alexander McElroy. He can be contacted at (573) 339-6327 or at amcelroy@cityofcapegirardeau.org.

The entire Request for Proposals document can be found in its entirety by clicking here or read below.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.