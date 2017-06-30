Cardinals prep for weekend series with the Nationals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals prep for weekend series with the Nationals

Written by John Broeckling, Assignment Manager
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

St. Louis comes into the weekend series against Washington with some momentum. 

The Cardinals are coming into the series taking two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Friday night will be the first of a 10 game home-stand for the Cardinals. 

The Nationals will be no pushover. Washington comes into the series with a record of 47-32. 

