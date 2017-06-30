Cardinals prep for weekend series with the Nationals

St. Louis comes into the weekend series against Washington with some momentum.
The Cardinals are coming into the series taking two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Friday night will be the first of a 10 game home-stand for the Cardinals.
The Nationals will be no pushover. Washington comes into the series with a record of 47-32.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.