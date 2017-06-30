Kentucky State Police to begin charging for fingerprints

Changes are coming for anyone who needs fingerprints in the Bluegrass State. The Kentucky State Police announced it will begin charging for the service.

Effective July 1 of 2017, people will be charged a $10 fee per set of fingerprints requested for professional trade, commercial purposes or for personal use.

Those who need fingerprints will need to pay via check or money order, made out to the Kentucky State Treasurer. They will also have to provide their own fingerprint card.

KSP Post 16-Henderson will provide the service on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The post is located at 8298 Keach Drive, Henderson, Kentucky, 42420.

For more information, call 270-826-3312.

