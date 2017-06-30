Parks and Rec Day at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, MO

Bring your family out to this fun event at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will be holding an event at the Osage Centre on Friday, July 7 from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

There will be ice cream, prizes, crafts and games.

No admission price and free activities, games and treats for children of all ages.

There will be a free t-shirt to the first 100 children that visit the Cape Girardeau Parks & Rec booth.

