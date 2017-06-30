Motorcycle vs. truck crash sends 1 to the hospital, charges filed

Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in a crash that sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, Elisha Doolin, 39, of West Frankfort hit a pick-up truck that was backing out of a driveway on Number 9 Blacktop just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Doolin was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Jones said he will be charged with driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper use of registration.

Investigators learned that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen from Bloomington, IL in October 2016.

Jones said Doolin may also face charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

The driver of the truck that Doolin crashed into was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.

