Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting in Herrin, IL

A Herrin man is being held on $1 million bond after the charge against him was upgraded to murder.

Cory A. Finney, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Matthew A. Reed, 51, also of Herrin.

It happened on Friday, Jun 30. Officers with the Herrin Police Department were called to a building near the intersection of Taylor and 14th Streets for a report of a shooting. The building is a former commercial building that had been converted into apartments with multiple entrances and exits.

Witness told police the shooting happened in a common area of the building and that Finney had got back inside his apartment immediately after the shooting. Investigators said witnesses believed Finney was still inside his apartment, but that was later found to be untrue.

Officers secured the building and found Reed lying in the common area. He was taken to the hospital in Herrin where he later died.

Police determined that after returning to his apartment, Finney left the building by another exit that was unseen by witnesses. He turned himself in at the Herrin Police Department and was taken into custody without incident.

Finney was initially charged with aggravated battery, but that charge was upgraded to murder after Reed passed away.

