2 West Frankfort men arrested in stolen firearms case

Two men from West Frankfort are in the Franklin County Jail in connection to the theft of two firearms in Franklin County, Illinois.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, the original complaint came in just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

Dustin Russell, 23, and Dylan Russell, 22, were both arrested in connection to that crime.

Two days later, deputies responded to a home in Pershing for a report of a stolen firearm.

Sheriff Jones said both of those theft cases are related to the search of a home in Herrin on Thursday, June 27. That search was conducted by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Some of the stolen guns have been recovered. Two other adults have been arrested and a juvenile has been charged in connection to the case.

Investigators believe the burglary of S.I. Shooter Supply in West Frankfort is also related. At least two stolen guns from that burglary have been recovered, according to Jones. A 17-year-old man has been charged in connection to that burglary.

Jones said the investigation is on going. He said more arrests are expected.

