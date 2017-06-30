Home in Cape Girardeau County destroyed by fire

A home and a vehicle were destroyed in a fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

The initial call came in around 12:30 p.m. on June 30 as a report of a kitchen fire.

The home is on County Road 603.

Crews from five different fire departments responded: Fruitland, Jackson, East Cape Girardeau County, Millersville, and the city of Cape Girardeau.

The home and a vehicle on the property are a total loss. An outbuilding on the property has moderate damage. The vinyl siding on it melted.

