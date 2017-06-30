Jackson teen avoids serious injuries in rollover crash

A Jackson teen was fortunate enough to escape serious injuries in a crash on Thursday morning, June 29.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the 17-year-old girl ran off Highway 72 five miles west of Patton before 1 a.m. According to an online crash report, her 2005 Ford Ranger then hit a guardrail and overturned.

The girl was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment moderate injuries. Her truck was totaled.

The girl was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

