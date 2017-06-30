TN man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

A man from Trimble, Tennessee is behind bars in Weakley County for alleged crimes against a minor.

According to Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua with the Martin Police Department, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Roger Dean, 27, on June 30.

Dean faces charges of sexual solicitation of a minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape.

He will be arraigned in Weakley County on July 6.

