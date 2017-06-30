Traveling World War 1 exhibit coming to Southeast Missouri

Plans are being made for a traveling World War 1 exhibit to visit Southeast Missouri in late August.

State Representative Donna Lichtenegger is encouraging her constituents to visit the display.

Dates have not been finalized yet, but plans are for the exhibit to be set up at Three Rivers Community College.

The exhibit named 'Missouri and the Great War' highlights the history of Missouri’s involvement in World War 1 and will open in Jefferson City in the Missouri State Museum on June 30 and will travel to other parts of the state after August 27 until June 2019.

Visitors to the exhibit will learn about the many facets of The Great War told through the perspective of Missouri and Missourians as well as contributions of Missouri women and African Americans to the war effort and discover the important role Missouri horses and mules played despite the military adopting new technologies such as motorized vehicles.

For more information visit www.missourioverthere.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.