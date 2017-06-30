New associate director of Cape Girardeau Research Center named

The State Historical Society of Missouri has named William Eddleman as the new Associate Director of the Cape Girardeau Research Center located in Pacific Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Eddleman held several positions throughout his tenure at the university including provost and professor of biology. He also served for 14 years as president of the Cape County Genealogical Society, edited the Collage of Cape County for 20 years, and is a member of the Turner Brigade.

Eddleman has a passion for history. Over time, he has transcribed and indexed records, land patents, and other historical materials from the antebellum period for the surrounding area.

"Bill Eddleman is ideally suited to take over the reins of the Cape Research Center," said Dr. Gary R. Kremer, the State Historical Society of Missouri's executive director. "His administrative expertise as past SEMO provost and his keen interest and expertise in regional history and genealogy will serve the Society and its patrons very well."

While the State Historical Society of Missouri is based at the University of Missouri in Columbia, there are locations in several other locations around the state, Cape Girardeau being one of them.

