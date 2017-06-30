University of Tennessee at Martin to host orientation, registration sessions

The University of Tennessee at Martin will be hosting Summer Orientation and Registration sessions for incoming freshman July 15 and August 4.

Students who have not yet registered for the Fall 2017 semester must attend one of the two events. The events, known as SOAR, are free to attend and they are first-come, first-served. Only students with tentative or final acceptance letters may register.

Each session begins at 8 a.m. with a check-in. This includes an administration fair followed by an official welcome. At 9:15 a.m. students meet their orientation leaders for sessions on financial aid and scholarships, academic options, housing, student life and other important topics.

Registering for classes begins at 1:30 p.m. Parents and families can attend a parent panel session at this time.

If circumstances prevent a student from participating in SOAR on campus, contact Mary Wiggins, Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at 731-881-7740 to arrange alternate registration plans.

For transfer and adult students, a special session will be held July 21 in the Boling University Center.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and informational sessions begin at 9. These will include topics on career planning, campus technology, financial aid and veteran affairs issues.

You can click here for more information and registration instructions.

