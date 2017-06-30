This week in music: 1965 Mr. Tambourine Man

Let's turn back the clock and revist the year 1965.

The latest craze in kids toys was the Super Ball and The Skate Board.

Fischer Price comes out with the Chatter Phone complete with the smiley face. By the way it sold for only $1 dollar and 42 cents.

Fashions were changin as women's skirts got shorter with the mini skirt making its first appearance.

It was a big year in St. Louis as The Gateway Arch is completed as the final top section of the monument was put in place. .

The most popular movies of the year were Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and Goldfinger.

And if you were listening to the radio this week in '65 you were probably hearing these songs.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Herman's Hermits at number five with Wonderful World. The song had been a hit for Sam Cooke five years earlier. Herman's Hermits lead singer Peter Noone says they covered Wonderful World as a tribute to Cooke who had been shot and killed at a California motel the previous year.

The Rolling Stones were at number four with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. The song would become an instant rock classic. In Rolling Stone Magazine's The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, Satisfaction comes in at number two.

Sam Sham and The Pharaohs were holding down the number three spot with Wooly Bully. It was the band's first and biggest hit. Wooly Bully spent 18 weeks on the chart which was very impressive at the time. It was on the chart longer than any other single of 1965 and despite never topping the Hot 100, Billboard ranked it as the number one song of the year. By the way the Spanish countdown at the beginning of the song was not planned. Lead singer "Sam" Samudio says he was just goofing around and everyone loved it.

Another classic was in the number two spot. I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) by the Four Tops is one of the most well known Motown hits of the 1960's. The Four Tops had mostly been used as backup singers for groups like The Supremes and Martha and the Vandellas. But with the release of I Can't Help Myself, the group became superstars. They took the song all the way to the top of the charts and would lead to a string of hits over the next five years. Billboard ranked I Can't Help Myself as the number two song of the year.

But in the top spot this week was The Byrds with Mr. Tambourine Man. It was the debut single for the group out of California. Mr. Tambourine Man was written and originally recorded by Bob Dylan and the Byrds cover was the first time any of Dylan's songs reached number one. The single's success spawned the

folk rock boom of 1965 and 1966 with many acts, including The Beatles imitating the band's hybrid of rock and folk music. As for the lyrics to the song, many claim they refer to drugs. But Dylan has always denied those claims. Roger McGuinn of the Byrds says to him the lyrics are a prayer to God.

