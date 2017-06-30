July 3 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor who's box office gold. His movies include: Risky Business, Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, Rain Man, Mission Impossible, the list goes on and on. Currently, you can catch him in The Mummy. We're talking about Tom Cruise who's 55 today.

She's an actress who as a teenager starred as Kimmy Gibbler on Full House. She's all grown up now and she appears as "The Gibbler" on the Netflix follow up series Fuller House. Andrea Barber is 41 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who had a string of hits in the 1990's including: There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With The Radio, Kiss This and You've Got to Stand for Something. Aaron Tippin is 59 today.

He helped spark the Urban Cowboy craze of the early 1980's. His biggest hit, Lookin' for Love, was from that movie. Johnny Lee is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.