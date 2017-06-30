1 injured in crash in Johnson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured in crash in Johnson Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One person was injured in a crash in Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, June 30.

A Johnson County deputy confirmed the injury.

At least one car was involved in the crash at the intersection of Highways 37 and 146.

As of 4:30 a.m., the site was clear.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly