5 things to know for 6/30

It's Friday, June 30, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Laura says a line of storms will hit the Heartland around the end of 6:30 a.m. Those storms are severe to the west, but they may die down by the time they reach the Heartland. There's a chance of high winds and heavy rain and a low chance for hail or tornadoes.

Another round of similar storms may come through later this afternoon or this evening. Those could impact your Friday night plans.

This weekend, there's a chance for storms on Saturday, possibly later in the afternoon/evening in the southern counties of the Heartland.

YOUR FOURTH OF JULY FORECAST : Hot, humid and a chance of storms.

Making headlines:

Police in Carbondale, Ill. are investigating a stabbing. Police found a man with stab wounds on Crestview Lane. They say the victim and suspect are believed to be acquaintances.

It's the last day for Illinois lawmakers to settle a budget deal. The deadline is midnight for completing the state's first annual budget in two years.

A structural engineer will be looking over Richmond Hall on the Murray State University campus today. The dorm was damaged in an explosion on Wednesday that was believed to be caused by natural gas.

It's steamboat docking season in Paducah! Five riverboats will dock there from now through mid-December. Plan your trip with Heartland Weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.