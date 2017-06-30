1 day, 2 years of deadlock at stake in Illinois budget deal

Major progress in Springfield, Illinois on Friday, June 30 as the Illinois House took a vote on an amendment to a Senate budget bill.

The Illinois House debated an amendment to Senate Bill 6 and the House voted 90-25. The amendment will come back for a second vote on Saturday. It will then go on to the Senate to be reviewed and then on to the governor.

Representative Brandon Phelps of Harrisburg was on the House floor on Friday and talked to us about the progress toward a budget.

"Ninety new votes on the spending bill, but now there's a lot of work to be done to get the revenue part of it," he said. "It's very encouraging because we are starting to work in a more bi-partisan manner."

Illinois lawmakers entered the final day to settle a budget deal and avoid a potentially catastrophic failure.

Lawmakers had a lot of work to do if they hope to meet a midnight deadline for completing the state's first annual budget in two years.

House Democrats planned to vote on a $36.5 billion spending outline. They have said an income tax hike will fund it, but haven't produced legislation.

Negotiations continue on issues unrelated to the budget that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner insists must be addressed before acceding to a budget. They include a four-year property tax freeze, cost-cutting pension-benefits changes and reforms to workers compensation.

The state has a $6 billion deficit and $15 billion in overdue bills. Credit agencies have threatened to downgrade Illinois debt to "junk."

Speaker Michael Madigan issued this statement after the House voted to pass the measure:

“The work of the governor and General Assembly is clearly not done. As a result, the House will remain in session. While we’ve made progress on solving the governor’s budget crisis, we are not done. We will remain in session to continue our progress toward passing a balanced budget. In light of this ongoing progress, I would ask that bond rating agencies temporarily withhold judgment and allow legislators time to negotiate a bipartisan, balanced budget.”

